ASHLAND Summer brings the opening of swimming pools and the opening of an exhibit titled “Aquatic Athletics” at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
The exhibit illustrates the evolution of swimwear and watersports, curator Heather Whitman said.
“The exhibit includes examples of every decade between 1914 and 1990 and also has a case featuring Olympic Diver and Ashland native Megan Neyer,” Whitman said.
The history of swimwear highlights the evolution of women's rights as well, beginning with laws regulating the styles and colors of women's swimsuits in the 1900s through the 1920s to the loosening of restrictions in the 1940s and 1950s to the introduction of the bikini in the 1960s.
An exhibit titled “Aquatic Athletics” in Ashland would be negligent without a section about Megan Neyer, a champion diver from Ashland.
She was eight-tme NCAA champion at the University of Florida and world champion springboard diver in 1982. She is a 15-time U.S. National Champion and made the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, but could not compete because the United States boycotted the Moscow held Olympics because of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Neyer is the all-time winningest collegiate diver, male or female, in NCAA history.