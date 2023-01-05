HUNTINGTON American Impressionist painter Frederick Childe Hassam’s one-day visit to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, in 1926 yielded four pieces of art, and the Huntington Museum of Art purchased two of them.
Hassam created at least four known sketches of Harpers Ferry during that visit – three watercolors and one pencil drawing.
The museum purchased two of the watercolors in November 2022.
The newly acquired watercolor, “Harper’s Ferry, No. 2,” will join five oil paintings, the 1926 watercolor titled “Harpers Ferry,” and five prints, all by Hassam, in the museum’s permanent collection, including “Lincoln’s Birthday Flags – 1918,” which is one of the highlights of HMA’s Daywood Collection.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.