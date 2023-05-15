HUNTINGTON Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains in Carter County last week.
The discovery led to the identification of missing woman Chrystina Judd, 28, of Huntington, who disappeared in September 2021.
According to online information, Judd's boyfriend reported her missing after days of no contact on Sept. 9, 2021.
Last accounts of Judd's whereabouts indicated she left the 900 Block of Jefferson Avenue in Huntington.
Following the positive identification of Judd by utilizing dental records, Brock Meade, 23, of Huntington was charged with murder and concealment of a body, and his brother — Tucker Meade, of Huntington, was charged with concealment of a body.
Both were lodged Saturday at the Western Regional Jail, where Brock Meade is held without bond.
Judd's body was discovered off the AA Highway near the Route 2 intersection last Tuesday.
(606) 326-2652 |