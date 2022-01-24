Boyd County and Carter County Detention Centers each had fewer than bookings each over the weekend with nearly all charges being court- or drug-related. Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and Rowan County Detention Center both were in double digits on bookings.
Notable bookings include a murder charge in Rowan, as well as a charge of unlawful imprisonment in a separate Rowan booking. Big Sandy’s bookings mostly concerned drug- or court-related charges.
Greenup County Detention Center had no bookings over the weekend, according to online booking lists Monday.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Curtis R. Martin, 46, of South Shore, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Isaac D. Goldie, 34, of Russell, was booked Friday on contempt of court, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to wear seat belts.
• Jennifer L. Harte, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Sumer D. Kincaid, 28, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Tiffany M. Taylor, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• William P. Gee, 37, of Grayson was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Kyler T. Smith, 27, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan Toler, 39, of Ona, West Virginia, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Rebecca M. Collins, 25, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Matthew L. Sparks, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on two counts of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and single counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.
• Jennifer Clark, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on two counts of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and single counts of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Matthew L. Castle, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• William J. Cantrell Jr., 37, of Flatgap, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• James Parker, 53, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault.
• Terry A. Wyatt, 36, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, third or greater offense in 12 months.
• Arlin K. White, 42, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Christina K. Howard, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants for court.
• Caleb Z. Rowland, 25, of Flatgap, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Jackie R. Brooks, 36, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense illegal possession of prescription blanks, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender.
• William C. Debord, 39, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Stiltner, 46, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
Carter County
• Johnny Hall, 50, of Greenup, was booked Friday on failure to appear and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Sandra C. Smith, 35, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Michael Smith, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Daniel L. Conn, 50, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, third or greater offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and five additional traffic violations.
• Jonathan Phillips, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Jimmy Sturgill, 37, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree strangulation, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear and flagrant non-support.
• Kenneth L. White, 32, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Marcus J. Ferrell, 31, of Frenchburg, was booked Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Shannon N. Conley, 42, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Edward T. Golden, 49, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration place and no registration receipt.
• Jason Reynolds, 33, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Mariah Walters, 26, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on custodial interference.
• Michael E. Dalko, 32, of Mize, was booked Saturday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and five additional traffic violations.
• Andy L. Baldridge, 44, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on murder, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of accident-failure to render aid.
• Carlos L. Cox, 50, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault — domestic violence, second-degree disorderly conduct, intimidating a participant in the legal process, menacing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Dillon, 37, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — aggravated circumstances, resisting arrest, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit, disregarding traffic control device — traffic light.
• David B. Richards, 60, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on second-degree stalking.
• Emerson Conley, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.