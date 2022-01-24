Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.