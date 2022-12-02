CATLETTSBURG A 19-year-old accused of murder will see his case head to mediation following a car accident that claimed the lives of Opal Wilkes, 57, and Rigoberto Madrigal, 55, on Feb. 15.
Payton Sparks, of Catlettsburg, was indicted in March on two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, improper passing, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended license, driving without registration and simple possession of marijuana.
The charges stem from an accident in which Sparks is accused of crossing the center line on State Route 168, and striking a vehicle driving in the opposite lane.
According to previous reports, Wilkes died while in route to medical treatment and Madrigal was declared deceased at the scene.
While unable to comment on the case, Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley referred The Daily Independent to Kentucky's murder statute in previous reports in regards to why prosecutors pursued a murder charge instead of reckless homicide or manslaughter.
According to previous reports, KY Section B of the state's murder code says that a person is guilty of murder when "including, but not limited to, the operation of a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person and thereby causes the death of another person."
On Friday, Sparks appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge George Davis for a pretrial conference.
Sparks's attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, advised the court that he had received all of the discovery (or evidence) and after meeting with Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn, Joy said it was decided to shoot for mediation.
During mediation, defendants, counsel and prosecutors meet in front of a third-party judge to discuss different aspects and weaknesses in a criminal case with the goal of coming to an agreement or a suitable resolution among the parties.
Joy was instructed by Judge Davis to send in the appropriate orders for mediation purposes with a review date set for February.
