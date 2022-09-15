CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County judge signed off on defense experts inspecting the scene of a fatal 2020 fire in Ashland, so the city can knock it down come October.
Judge John Vincent gave the nod to the motion for public defender Brian Hewlett to send in an expert to process the scene of the October 2020 fire that took the life of Raven N. Warner on Railroad Street.
Demetrius Butler, 52, is accused of setting the fire and is currently facing a capital murder case.
Hewlitt said due to the severity of the penalty, the inspection needs to be conduct to determine if there’s been any mitigating factors before the case can move forward.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith offered no objection to the motion.
Vincent set a pretrial hearing for Nov. 17, with the hope that attorneys will be able to set a trial date by then.