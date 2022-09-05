Bookings at local jails were light over the holiday weekend.
Even with fewer detainees, jail rosters saw no shortage in public intoxication charges and bench warrants.
The following people remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center• Kenneth W. Kadwell, 51, of Ashland, was booked Friday on non-payment of court cost.
• William Brammer, 28, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
• James C. Middleton, 42, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Courtney L. Vanover, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• James L. Bowling, 65, of Ashland, was booked Sunday also on a bench warrant.
• Aja L. Rodriguez, 26, of Shepherdsville, was booked Sunday on a charge of first and second offense public intoxication and bench warrant.
• Austin L. Carman, 20, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
Big Sandy Regional• Daniel R. Caudill, 36, of Falcon, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree simple possession of meth, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and a bench warrant.
• Dalton Adams, 24, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Curtis J. Cole, 48, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree assault on a police officer.
• James G. Bailey, 49, Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Asiaa Meeks, 25, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession meth and a bench warrant.
• Kevin Stansberry, 54, of Lawrence, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• David M. Shambaugh, 40, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.
• Michael T. Grim, 54, of Tutor Key, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Bridgette M. Miller, 58, of Georgetown, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Earl L. McKenzie, 50, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• James M. Arnett Jr., 41, of Litchfield, was booked Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.
Carter County• Regina Broughton, 45, of Rush, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Matthew Haywood, 35, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Scott Garvin, 53, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of no registration, failure to wear seat belts, DUI, simple possession heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luther Smith, 55, of Olive Hill was booked Sunday on one non-payment of court costs charge.
Greenup County Detention Center
• David R. Roar, 44, of Wurtland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Anthony S. Adkins, 47, of Ashland, was booked Friday on the following charges: contempt of court, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, possessing license when privileges are revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of meth and an unspecified drug along with two bench warrants.
• Joseph N. Brown Jr., 58, of Portsmouth, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Adam P. Smithers, 34, of Raceland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
Rowan County• James Gillespie, 37, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Terry Riddle, 41, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Aubrey Black, 55, of Nicholasville, was booked Sunday on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Kevin Estep, 49, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of: speeding, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance, no registration, failure to wear seat belts, DUI and inadequate muffler.