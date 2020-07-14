WESTWOOD Students returning to Fairview schools have a menu of options, from entirely in-person classes to studying at home.
The options also include hybrid plans that would bring children to school at certain times but limit their contact with others.
The options are part of a reopening plan the district released Tuesday, a month almost to the day of when Fairview schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 13.
District administrators hope by offering the options they can get as many students as possible in school while accommodating the needs of families wanting to minimize physical contact with others.
The plan represents a balancing act between the minimizing the danger of spreading infection by COVID-19 and maximizing academic performance, which educators believe is best done when students are physically in class.
“If we offer multiple options, we can get more kids in school. Our goal is to get as many students as we can learning in school because we know students will have improved educational outcomes,” Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
The in-school options all schedule students to attend classes Monday through Thursday, with Fridays reserved for other types of instruction, mostly at home.
The options include all-day, in-school classes, partial days in school, and at-home learning with a beefed-up version of the non-traditional education format used during the emergency closure in the spring.
Transportation will be provided for all children traveling to school, including one version with evening sessions.
Of the two all-day in-school plans, one would use NTI learning on Fridays and the other would bring children to the school building for independent learning under a supervising teacher. The second plan was devised for working parents unable to make alternate child care arrangements.
There are two partial-day options, one for elementary and the other for middle and high school. Both put children in school for shorter lengths of time and send children home with NTI work to complete by the following day.
Elementary students will get reading, writing and mathematics in person, science and social studies via NTI.
Middle and high school students in the partial day program will stay in the same room all day rather than moving from class to class. Each student will have a computer live-streaming a feed from his or her class. For instance, a sophomore in one seat might be live-streaming math class while a junior in the adjacent seat is streaming English. Their computers will be equipped with headphones to minimize noise distraction. The partial-day classrooms will be staffed with a supervising teacher.
Even a partial day in school with streamed classes provides more academic benefit than at-home instruction, educators say.
There are two NTI options, one of which is entirely at-home instruction. The other includes twice-weekly evening school sessions where students can get support and assistance with their home lessons. Students will attend thesessions with the same other students each time, which minimizes the number of potential contacts.
The NTI options will be considerably more rigorous and require more work completion than in the spring, but will not provide the same quality of instruction as in-person classes, Risden-Smith said. However, some students may have issues, such as medically fragile family members, making it their best option, she said.
NTI work is not the same as home schooling, for which parents design curriculum, assignments and assessment, she said.
Students and staff will wear masks on buses and at school. The district will provide each student a mask. Temperatures of bus riders will be taken either by parents or bus monitors, and all temperatures will be checked before students enter their school. Procedures are in place to send children with fevers home.
All classroom furnishings will be arranged to maximize physical distancing.
Buses and classrooms will be cleaned multiple times each day, director of district program Ben Coleman said. The district has purchased additional cleaning equipment to provide effective sanitization, he said.
Students in first through 12th grades will eat meals brought to them in their classrooms while kindergartners and first-graders will eat in the cafeteria with appropriate distancing and other precautions.
Students will get bottled water rather than using drinking fountains.
Hallways will be one way and students will not use lockers.
The district wants parents to choose an option by Saturday, but they can change their minds through July 27.
Plans for preschool are still under development.
The district has hired five retired teachers as supervising teachers and plans to hire three more teachers, Risden-Smith said.
Plans are still being refined and more details are expected by the end of July and again a week after that.
The plan covers the first nine weeks of school. The progress of the pandemic will govern plans for the rest of the school year, Risden-Smith said.
The plan was developed by a focus group of educators and parents, which continues to meet, she said.