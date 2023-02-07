MOREHEAD Morehead State is set to receive several renovations to its infrastructure across campus.
MSU President Jay Morgan announced on Jan. 24 that he would be spearheading a revitalization of many buildings and facilities across campus including the construction of a new $98 million Science and Engineering building.
“A lot of these repairs are long overdue,” said Morgan. “We just haven’t had the money to do them.”
Planning for this construction started as far back as July 2022. Future improvements will include renovations to our current baseball stadium, the transition from outdoor to indoor tennis courts, improvements to Baird Music Hall, the refurbishment of Cooper Hall, up to 14 new HVAC units and more.
One change that many students were surprised to hear is the implementation of the Craft Academy housing into Alumni Tower. These students will be relocated to the top floors of Alumni, where new keycard safety features will be installed, expanding the size of the Academy’s open spots from its current 130 to almost 200 students.
“I feel like the move to Alumni Tower could have a great impact on Craft Academy,” said Dalelenia Johnson, an MSU student working for the Craft Academy. “The change to Alumni opens up the possibility to expand the program and offer this opportunity to more Kentucky students.”
Grote-Thompson Hall, where these students are currently being held, will then be used as additional housing for everyone on campus to move into starting next semester.
“There’ll be some people from Alumni, Mignon and Cartmell moving over,” said Morgan.
Other miscellaneous changes coming to campus include upgrades to the school’s current Wi-Fi systems, improvements to several sidewalks around campus, multiple new roofs and renovations to the gaming lounge and post office in ADUC.
According to Kim Oatman, MSU’s chief facilities and operations officer, these projects are roughly 25% complete.
Funds for these projects included budgeting, private gifts, and state funding including a $20 million Asset Preservation Fund in the 2022-23 academic year, with another $20 million for the 2023-24 academic year.
Students can expect to see majority of these renovations finished during the 2024-25 academic year, with the new Science and Engineering facility set to complete in four years, according to Morgan.