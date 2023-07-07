MOREHEAD A $143.7 million distillery is expected to come to Rowan County, creating at least 50 jobs.
Eastern Light Distilling, an operation run by Kentucky bourbon vets Cordell Lawrence Jr. and Caleb Kilburn, will be producing contract distilling, which means producing bourbon for other makers.
According to a press announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear's Office, the average wage of the new jobs created is expected to be $33.17 per hour, including benefits.
The company said in its own press release that new details on the still will be released soon.