MOREHEAD Morehead State University’s bookstore has turned a new page to improve service to faculty and students.
The MSU bookstore will fully transition from the university-operated store to a “Barnes & Noble College Store” by Monday, Feb. 14. MSU is one of the last public universities in Kentucky to switch its bookstore’s ownership over to a corporation.
“Things we could not as a small university bookstore do, they’re going to be able to do for us,” said Mary Fister, the vice president of fiscal services and chief financial officer at MSU.
The turnaround from planning to establishing the new bookstore was quick. Conversations with Barnes & Noble began around November and plans were finalized in the first week of December.
“It’s been very fast, but they have been amazing partners,” said Fister.
Many students and staff are aware that changes are being made, but might not be familiar with how rebranding affects them.
“I believe it will be a good change, but we really don’t know much about it,” said Kaley Collins, a student bookstore worker.
The majority of the changes being made are specifically oriented toward improving the experience of students at MSU, as many have yet to receive their necessary textbooks for classes going into their fourth week of the semester.
“It’s going to be really good for students. Being able to purchase textbooks for students to have in a timely manner was a challenge,” said Fister. “I think this fall you’ll really see a big difference and improvement in customer service.”
Professors have also had problems with the textbook adoption process, which is the way they choose the books they require. Morehead State’s partnership with Barnes & Noble College will make it easier on faculty through the BNC Adoption & Insights Portal.
However, speculation about the new ownership’s effect on cost has frightened some students.
“I’ve heard it’s expensive, and it terrifies me,” said Rebeca Simpson, an MSU freshman.
Fister said the new bookstore will offer even better deals in most instances.
“The markup between Barnes & Noble prices and our own prices are very comparable, and on some items the University Store even marked up more than what Barnes & Noble did,” she said. “If a student found a book on Amazon that’s cheaper, my understanding is they’ll price-match.”
BNC will not only offer easier and more affordable textbook access, but also an improved variety of MSU merchandise.
“It won’t be immediate because (Barnes & Noble) purchased our inventory, but over time we’re going to see fresher products that I think the students, faculty and staff will really like,” said Fister.
MSU’s Barnes & Noble College Store will also begin selling novels after the space in ADUC undergoes a complete renovation, which Fister said will likely take place in the next 12 to 18 months.