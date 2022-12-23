The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) at the U.S. Department of State announced the department's efforts in expanding access to study abroad opportunities, and six awardees are from Morehead State University.
Gilman Scholars are U.S. undergraduate students who qualify and receive Pell Grants to cover the costs of their higher education.
On average, 70% of Gilman recipients self-identify as racial or ethnic minorities, 60% are from rural America, and half are first-generation college or university students.
The following Morehead State students are Gilman scholars (including the country in which they'll study abroad): Olivia Francis (South Korea), Hannah Wakeland (South Korea), McCaila Blankenship (Italy), Hope Jackson (Brazil), Driti Patel (Greece) and Gayle Smith (New Zealand).