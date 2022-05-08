MOREHEAD A Morehead State student has died.
Josiah Andrew Hill, a sophomore at MSU, was pronounced dead early Friday after falling nine stories from MSU’s Cartmell Hall. He was 21 years old.
“We had an unfortunate situation, the death of a student, that happened on campus. It’s very tragic, very emotionally draining, very emotionally touching,” said President Jay Morgan. “I think the important piece is to keep the family and friends in thoughts and prayers and respect the family and let them process and grieve.”
According to Rick Hesterberg, vice president of University Advancement, MSU Police was alerted of the incident at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday. John Northcutt, the county coroner, said Hill was pronounced dead at 5:02 a.m.
Several students reported that they heard a commotion around 4:20 a.m. and learned of the death after a campus-wide email from the Office of the President announced it.
Cause and manner of death are pending official autopsy results, but Northcutt said no foul play is suspected.
“It’s a difficult time for our campus and whether it’s an employee or a student it’s always hard to lose somebody,” said Morgan. “I get very emotional when things like this happen to students and employees. As President, they always weigh on me very hard.”
The fatality marks the third MSU student death since October and the second to have occurred on campus. Morgan said each one has been heartbreaking to the entire campus community.
“When we know about these things, we always try to notify our campus community to keep family, friends and fellow students in their thoughts and prayers,” he said. “At the end of the day, they’re all Eagles.”
Morgan said campus counseling services and pastorals are on standby at this time and he encouraged any individual who needs assistance to reach out and take advantage of them.
“It’s a very strained time right now in our nation. You never know what people are going through or dealing with,” said Morgan. “If at any time any student or employee is having any type of physical, emotional or other need, we have campus services that can offer assistance.”
He advised that everyone at this time show compassion to the family and friends.
“I think the important thing is to pray for the family and try to support anyone else that might’ve been a friend or otherwise. These things are never ever easy.”
A full investigation by local authorities is ongoing.
Visitation for Hill is scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 10, from 6-8 at Northcutt Funeral Home. Funeral services for will be held Wednesday morning, May 11 at 10:30, also at Northcutt Funeral Home.