MOREHEAD Morehead State University’s Space Science Center has received a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to update facilities and equipment.
The Space Science Center will receive $622,902 from nearly $3.7 million awarded to seven projects in eastern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Department for Local Government distributed the funds.
MSU will use the grant to upgrade the Star Theater, which is an essential part of the center’s community outreach efforts.
“The theater’s current projection system is outdated, failing and nearly obsolete. This means that any parts that fail would now be difficult, if not impossible, to repair or replace," said Amanda Holbrook, ground station manager and scheduler for the Space Science Center. "The ARC grant allows us to upgrade the theater with a brand new, state of the art digital projection system."
The Star Theater features educational and entertainment programming for K-12 schools, civic groups, organizations, and the general public. It is also used as a lecture space for astronomy and astrophysics courses.
The grant from ARC will also be used to partially fund the installation of a new satellite tracking antenna at the Space Science Center to assist with student training and to support NASA space missions.
"Morehead State University is pleased to have the support the ARC and the governor in furthering the development of our Space Science Center, as well as the development of STEM-based education in Kentucky," MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan said in a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office.