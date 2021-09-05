MOREHEAD President Jay Morgan has remained optimistic from crisis to crisis.
Within Morgan’s four-and-a-half years as president of Morehead State, he’s managed both a budget crisis in 2017, as well as the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 18 months. Still, he’s remained resilient and even hopeful for the future.
“I knew when I came to Morehead State four-plus years ago that the budget wasn’t great. Some might call it a crisis, but I took it on as a challenge. The third year was a little peaceful, but then COVID rolled around,” said Morgan. “I’m still optimistic in that even though it’s been a challenging four-and-a-half years now, I still believe in the mission of the university.”
Morgan spent his first two years trying to fix the issues within the university budget and state budget cuts without raising tuition to compensate. Yet, these financial issues had to be put to the side as COVID-19 brought many more unforeseen challenges.
“We never really got to catch our breath,” said Morgan. “COVID has probably been the biggest challenge I would say in 20-plus years of higher education. You have to take everything you’ve ever done on campus and totally redo it. Now we have to stop, do three meetings, spend $5,000 extra, replan it twice and check it three times.”
Yet, even as the Delta variant has surged and COVID policies returned, Morgan has continued to try to use positivity to encourage the campus community as he recently announced a 30-day challenge to all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated for a chance to win various prizes in hopes of reaching their goal of 75-80% inoculation across campus.
Morgan said COVID policies will continue as cases have risen. This includes limiting large indoor events and off-campus guests. Study abroad activities will also be postponed until at least January.
“It just doesn’t seem like the prudent thing to do,” said Morgan.
Morgan is also optimistic through the university’s ranking of 17th by the 2021 U.S. News and World Report in “America’s Best Colleges.”
Morehead State moved up two spots amongst Southeast public regional universities through peer reviews, fundraising, retention, small class sizes and other factors.
“That’s a really bright point for us,” said Morgan. “That’s one of the things we’ve been really trying to push is the reputation of the university. I personally think it helps out-of-state because a lot of out-of-state students say, ‘I look at the rankings of the school.’”
Although retention among sophomores this year suffered a 5% drop — likely due to the online college experience of last year — Morgan is still eager to pursue his goal of being a top-15 or even top-10-ranked school.
“I really think we can be a top-15,” said Morgan. “I’m very optimistic because that means something when you start to look at the other schools in our region.”
Morgan is also encouraged by the raise which will be given to faculty and staff starting Oct. 16.
“We are going to provide faculty and staff across the board $400 if you’ve been here for one year, and an additional $200 to your base if you’ve been here more than two years cumulative,” Morgan said.
Morgan said regardless of any challenge he has met head on as president, he will continue to push forward.
“I’m still a glass half full that we’re going to pull out of this and keep on going,” said Morgan. “We’ve met the challenges of the past, and we’ll continue to meet whatever comes next.”