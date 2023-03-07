MOREHEAD U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-5th District, announced $3 million in federal funding has been awarded for Morehead State University's nursing, kinesiology, and imaging sciences programs.
The funding award, which will be used to upgrade laboratory equipment, simulation equipment, ultrasound and radiography machines, was announced during an event on March 6 in MSU's Center for Health, Education and Research.
"We are extremely grateful to Congressman Rogers for his assistance in securing this generous funding which will allow us to provide our students with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities," said Dr. Jay Morgan, President of Morehead State University. "This investment in our nursing, kinesiology, and imaging sciences programs will also help us continue to attract top talent to our campus and prepare our students for success in their future careers."
The federal funding will be used to upgrade equipment and facilities in several key areas, including nursing skills laboratories, kinesiology research labs, and imaging sciences classrooms. The funding will also be used to support the development of new simulation scenarios and to provide training for faculty and staff in the use of new equipment and technology.
For more information about Morehead State University's Department of Nursing, call (606) 783-2296 or email nursingdept@moreheadstate.edu. To learn more about programs in the Department of Kinesiology, Health & Imaging Sciences, call (606) 783-2180 or email kh@moreheadstate.edu.
For more information about Congressman Rogers' work in Washington and at home in Kentucky, visit halrogers.house.gov or follow him on social media.