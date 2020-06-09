MOREHEAD Classes will resume at Morehead State University this fall, with some changes to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release from the school stated the fall semester will run from Aug. 17 to Nov. 24 and will eliminate fall break, originally scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9. There will be no class on Sept. 7 (Labor Day) or Nov. 3 (Election Day).
“This modification of the calendar is something that we ordinarily would not wish to do, but after conversations with our student leadership, faculty, and staff, we feel that it is our best way forward for fall 2020,” the statement said.
Students should continue to register for fall 2020 courses.
The statement said fall courses will include face-to-face courses and labs as well as online courses. Some courses will be hybrid, with face-to-face and virtual components.
The school also plans to reopen residential halls.
The move-in process will be very different, with residents signing up for a specific move-in time through the Housing Self-Service Portal. The school will announce when the portal is available.
Students are encouraged to be tested for the coronavirus at their home health department or other local provider four to six days before returning to campus.
As an additional layer of precaution MSU will encourage social distancing, food/dining that is take out and ample hand-washing and hand sanitation opportunities. School officials also will periodically take body temperatures using a no-touch thermometer.
There also are tentative plans for a commencement for fall 2020 and spring 2020 candidates. Details of the Nov. 21 event will follow.