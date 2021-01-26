MOREHEAD The Upward Bound programs at Morehead State University are seeking applications for morning core, afternoon elective and evening instructors for its summer academy.
Morning core instructors will teach English, math or science to area high school students within a 17 county region of the MSU campus. Class size ranges from 25 to 30 students.
Afternoon elective instructors will teach elective classes to area high school students within a 17 county region of the MSU campus. Class size ranges from 10 to 20 students.
Evening instructors will teach research night events on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. to area high school students within a 17 county region of the MSU campus. Class size ranges from 10 to 20 students. All curriculum for evening instructors will be provided.
Primary responsibility is instruction in the assigned discipline(s). Additional duties include teaching and mentoring students; developing a syllabus for each course and executing approved lesson plans, and completion of other paperwork by assigned deadlines.
Morning core instructors are responsible to teach approximately four hours per day (Monday through Friday) for four weeks with additional mandatory training prior to the Summer Academy. The salary for instructors varies, and can be found on the FAQ page at jobs.moreheadub.org.
Afternoon elective instructors are expected to teach approximately one to three hours per day (Monday through Thursday) — it will depend on the number of electives they teach — for four weeks with additional mandatory training prior to the summer academy. The salary for instructors varies, and can be found at jobs.moreheadub.org.
Summer academy dates for instructors are June 7 to July 2. A mandatory training will be held on April 13.
Applicants must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree; must be organized as well as possess good oral and written communication skills; must be able to meet deadlines; must have a strong knowledge base in the subject they are teaching and the ability to present that knowledge to high school students in a hands-on learning environment. Teaching experience and/or experience working with teenagers is preferred but not required.
Applications must be submitted online at jobs.moreheadub.org.
The deadline for applications is March 12.
Additional information is available by contacting Ashley Cooper at (606) 783-9301.