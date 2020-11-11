LOUISA Morehead State University and Lawrence County schools are working together to provide future teachers classroom experience they need to be ready to teach when they graduate.
About two dozen students in the MSU College of Education are getting their required field experience in the three Lawrence County elementaries, although because of the COVID-19 pandemic the experience is virtual.
The college had until recently had not sent its students to Lawrence County because of travel distances, but that changed this semester after an education students who was a Lawrence County graduate asked Lawrence County chief academic officer Cassandra Webb if she could get her field hours in at one of the Lawrence schools. Webb called MAU education instructor Tamala Martin, a long-time friend and associate, and the two developed the program.
Martin is a former teacher, elementary principal and assistant superintendent in the Boyd County district.
The MSU students — there were 23 to start — are joining classes at Blaine, Fallsburg and Louisa elementaries via Zoom meetings. They will be strictly observers at first but by next semester should be ready to prepare lesson plans that the regular teachers may implement if they want, Martin said.
The virtual experience falls short of actually being in the classroom, but Lawrence County’s commitment to the program makes up for some of that, according to Martin.
"The experience is not as valuable as in-person because they can’t work directly with a teacher and see what teachers do when they go to class all day, but we're just doing the best we can and hoping as soon as we can to go back in person,” she said. "But Lawrence County wants to pursue this and the experience is better when everybody wants them there and aren't just feeling obligated."
On-the-job training provides the best introduction to a career, and hosting the students could pay off for Lawrence County in the long run by introducing potential teachers to a career there, Webb said.
"It’s not just an opportunity for them to learn but but for us to establish a pipeline for future teachers," she said.
The program means some more work for teachers already weighed down by the complexities of virtual teaching in a pandemic, but every teacher she approached about hosting the students wanted to get involved, Webb said.
Webb and Martin hope the program will continue over the long haul and already are discussing plans for a model reading lab.
"We’ve got to make the best of this situation. We don’t know what the future holds, but we know we have to teach school," Webb said.