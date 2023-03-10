OLIVE HILL The campus of Morehead State University and Carter Caves State Resort Park will host the Flying Pig XXV, a series of orienteering events, the weekend of March 24-26.
The navigation-based sport consists of competitors using maps and a compass to locate checkpoints across a course. The competitor with the fastest time of locating each checkpoint will be crowned the winner.
The Flying Pig is hosted by Orienteering Cincinnati and sanctioned by the national federation, Orienteering USA.
The U.S. Sprint Championship will take place on the campus of Morehead State starting on Friday and the U.S. Long and U.S. Middle Championships will occur Saturday and Sunday at Carter Caves.
“These venues are national championship caliber, and this three-day competition will be challenging, both physically and mentally,” according to a press release by Orienteering Cincinnati.
The course this year will also include a new maze orienteering event constructed by Bruce Moore of the Orienteering Louisville club.
A total of 270 competitors from 29 states, Washington D.C., and four Canadian provinces have already registered for the event with more expected.
For more information, visit www.orienteeringusa.org