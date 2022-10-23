MOREHEAD Morehead State University unveiled plans for a new statue as part of its centennial homecoming celebration to spread Eagle spirit.
The statue, a bronze eagle with talons and a 12-foot wingspan, will be placed on a two-level raised bed between the Adron Doran University Center, Lappin Hall and the Bert Combs Building. It was built by MSU alumnus and former faculty member Sam McKinney and was funded by alumni Ron and Diane Cartee.
“So many students went here. There’s been over 64,000 that’s went here and graduated here, and they’re still every day coming in. It’s special. ” said Cartee, a 1965 graduate and longtime supporter of MSU’s projects and scholarships. “I’m just glad to be a part of it and to help them.”
When asked what made MSU special enough to him to provide so much support, Cartee answered that the school gives opportunities and is the best in the state.
“So many of my friends have gone to school here, my sisters, my whole family. We were raised on a farm and for all five of us to come here and graduate from Morehead, it was just the opportunity that Morehead made happen,” he said. “Maybe I push it too much, but I’m really honored to be a graduate of Morehead and it’s special to me.”
MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan hopes the statue will be a landmark for years to come and thanked the Cartees for contributing to the project.
"I can’t say enough good things about the Cartee family. Ron and his wife Diane made a very generous contribution so we could commemorate a very large bronze eagle statue that will overlook the quad," said Morgan. “Really, it’s kind of a moment of pride for the campus. Hopefully, it’s something that will live on for the next century at MSU.”
Cartee also said working with McKinney played a part in his support.
“When they mentioned Sam McKinney was going to build this, I said ‘I gotta help.’ We got the best in the country doing it, and doing it for the best college in the country, Morehead State University Eagles,” said Cartee.
McKinney is a renowned artist who studied and worked at MSU for many years. He said the opportunity to create the statue that will be seen by students and residents of Morehead as a permanent structure in the place where he learned art would be an honor.
“It’s an honor and a gift to be asked to leave a legacy at the school that helped shape me. I’ve been here longer than anywhere else, so it’s my home,” said McKinney.