Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. High 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.