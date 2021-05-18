RUSSELL The Russell City Council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Ron Simpson to sign a lease with Eridanus Brewing to rent the train depot. There was pointed discussion before the vote to clarify the responsibilities of the city and the renter with regards to conditional repairs and improvements. City Clerk Joy Conley pointed out that the city would be responsible, for instance, if the roof of the structure needed repaired, but that the renters would be responsible for any additions they chose to make.
The current electrical service might not be sufficient to the needs of the new business, but the cost of upgrading the service would be something for which the renters themselves would be responsible.
The city does, of course, have the option to assist if it chooses, Simpson said. But any sort of assistance or allowances would require the vote of the council before it could be approved. The city also reserves the right of approval as the building owner of any contractors hired to perform upgrades and or repairs, which would again require a vote from the council. The proposed outdoor spaces the new business plans to utilize will be its sole responsibility because they are not intended to be attached to the building.
The new business is owned by Justin and Kristen Matthews. Justin Matthews said they hope to preserve the train depot ambience for the business.
“There is a lot of history there,” Matthews said. “And people are really excited to see that we are going to do with it. And there have been a lot of railroad enthusiasts who have contacted us to see what we are going to do. We are going to make sure that the depot building stays the depot building. We are going to put on a fresh coat of paint and make a few modifications to make it usable for our purposes, but overall it is going to remain the same. It’s going to remain the Depot that people grew up seeing.
“But we’re still about seven months away from opening,” Matthews said. “Right now, we are working on the inside of the building, getting all of the necessary permits together, and getting the equipment on site.”
Matthews said it has been his dream since he brewed his first batch of beer 10 years ago to open his own brewery. Kristen, his wife, has always had a dream of opening a tea house, he said. Now, the two are able to make both of their dreams come true under one roof, so to speak.
When it opens, Eridanus Brewery will feature food via the Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures food truck, nanobrewery beer in an assortment of specialty brews, and unique tea blends that can all be enjoyed on site.
Matthews said there are even plans to showcase the brewing process so that patrons can see first-hand how beer is made. And Kristen Matthews, who is a yoga instructor, plans on making yoga classes available to patrons as well once the business is up and running.
“It might sound funny to say this about a brewery, but we want to make it a place for the whole family,” Matthews said. “Yes, there will be alcohol, but we also have much more to offer.”