CANNONSBURG The former KYOVA 10 will be reopened Aug. 6 in time for the matinee showings under the banner Camp Theater.
The two movies kicking off the relaunch of the theater will be “The Suicide Squad” and “Jungle Cruise.”
“The Suicide Squad” (Rated R) is a reboot of the 2016 D.C. Comic vehicle starring Margot Robbie, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba and Sylvester Stallone. It is directed by James Gunn, best known for the sleeper hit Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is about a group of D.C. super-villains recruited by the government on a suicide mission — think The Dirty Dozen with superpowers.
“Jungle Cruise” (Rated PG-13) is another film based on a Disney theme park ride (think “Country Bears,” “Haunted Mansion” and a”Pirates of the Caribbean”) starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. “Jungle Cruise” features the Rock and Blunt in the quest for a healing tree in the Amazon rainforest.
Ticket prices and showing times have not been released yet, but more information can be found at camplanding.com.