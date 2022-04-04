All gave some, but some gave all.
Underneath an overcast eastern Kentucky sky, more than 200 people came out to the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast to lay to rest 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob Moore, who gave all for his country.
Moore was killed last month along with three fellow Marines during a training exercise in Norway, when their Osprey crashed north of the Arctic Circle.
The Catlettsburg man was called home on March 19, 2022, to a duty station with the Lord, said Pastor Tom Keelin, who preached at the service held at Boyd County High School.
The Baptist minister — himself a veteran of the U.S. Army — that the mourners should hold hope that they will be reunited with Moore in the hereafter, in a new body born through Christ.
The pastor said the hope found in the Good Book shows Moore is with Christ, enjoying a peace and joy unimaginable to those who survived.
During the service, the U.S. Marine Honor Guard escorted Moore’s mother, Michelle, to the podium, to speak before the gathered in the high school’s auditorium — the very high school Moore graduated from six years ago.
Mere feet away from her son’s flag-draped casket, the grieving mother told the mourners about her son — a lover of pranks, Star Wars, sports and the great outdoors. She described rearing the young man, recalling the passion he had for his friends and family.
Even after he’d grown up and joined the service, Michelle Moore still texted Jacob to check up on him, even if he was halfway around the globe.
Michelle Moore, who said she was normally reserved and shy, told the 250-plus in attendance that it was through God and His Son that she had to strength to bear such a difficult time. She thanked the community for showering her family with so much love and affection in the wake of the tragedy. From those closest to complete strangers, Mrs. Moore thanked the county for showing support and recognizing her son’s sacrifice to the United States of America.
She thanked the U.S. Marines for being with her every step of the way — after concluding her eulogy, Moore placed a white rose on her son’s casket, then hugged one of the Marines.
That support of the community is part of a purpose, Pastor Brandon DePriest preached to the crowd. DePriest said in light of the tragedy, it’s easy to question the Lord’s plans, but the Moores have strong faith. They didn’t become angry at God, DePriest said.
Instead, there’s a purpose for it — the purpose the community has shown by paying visits, making food, calling, texting, being that shoulder to cry on and that ear to listen, DePriest said. Cpl. Moore didn’t need anyone to preach his funeral — his sacrifice for God and Country served as message enough, DePriest said.
But DePriest asked the crowd to imagine taking that same purpose they’ve shown in the last two and a half weeks and putting it in their homes, their churches and their communities.
That purpose could change lives, just as Cpl. Moore did.
At the graveside, Cpl. Moore was carried into the pavilion, where the mourners filed by to pay respects. The Marines in their Dress Blues fired 21 rounds in honor of their fallen brother-in-arms, the crack of the rifles echoing off the Kentucky hillsides Moore was raised in. As the gunsmoke cleared, a lone bagpiper wailed “Taps” through the hollers and ravines.
Over the ridge tops, two Ospreys flew over, in a salute to their fallen brother.
This will be the final resting place of Cpl. Moore in this life — in the very place he called home.
According to the program, the family is asking anyone who wishes to make a contribution to the Jacob Michael Moore Scholarship Fund at the Kentucky Farmers Bank on U.S. 60 in Ashland. The fund will aid students who are not deemed scholarship eligible to continue with their education after graduating high school.
 
