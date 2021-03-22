LLOYD Madison Blair was a leader and a planner and a farm girl at heart, her grandmother Kim Thacker would tell you.
As a little girl, she would follow her grandfather Randy Thacker to the barn, where she quickly and permanently bonded with their quarterhorses.
The 18-year-old Greenup County High School senior would spend evenings planning the next competition for her FFA chapter, of which she was president.
She had mapped out her future well enough that she had moved to Nelson County, where she worked full-time and kept up her senior-year studies virtually while preparing to attend the University of Louisville. She wanted to study law.
Madison was energetic, assertive, organized and at the same time, nurturing, according to Thacker. “She wanted to be the mother,” she said.
That all ended Saturday, when Madison's car swerved out of control while she was driving home from her night-shift job. She died in the crash.
News of Madison’s death hit Greenup seniors hard, because Madison found time for everyone around her.
“I had never really talked to her before, but one day I was upset and she saw me. ... She sat down with me and said she didn’t like to see people feeling bad,” said Madison Potter, another senior and a friend through high school. “She was a very caring person and she cared more about others than she did for herself.”
FFA consumed much of her natural energy and her activities in the agricultural organization made her popular around school and among other chapters in the state, said Greenup County Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Carrie Davis.
“She was 100% invested in everything she did. She was a child after my own heart ... she was one of my finest students, not just at Greenup County but of my entire career,” Davis said.
“In that very small package she left a huge impression and I think my life is better because she was in it for a while.”
“She was one of those kids who when she walked into a room she usually lit it up, one that everyone gravitated to. She was a natural leader,” said Greenup principal Jason Smith.
Raised on her grandparents’ farm with quarterhorses, she helped deliver more than a few foals and was an expert barrel racer.
As a debater, “she could have represented both sides the same day,” her grandmother said.
Greenup students are planning an observance, possibly a candlelight vigil, said senior Alex Womack. He believes it will be well attended. “She cared about everyone. She helped anybody she could. She made an impact on everyone,” he said.
Visitation for Madison is at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, her grandmother said.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Madison’s pallbearers will be fellow FFA members, her grandmother said.
They will be wearing their official blue corduroy jackets.