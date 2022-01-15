ASHLAND The desire to be a well-rounded man and father led Tyler Johnson of Rush to learn to play the claw hammer banjo.
In three short years, the 34-year-old learned enough to record an album with some of his original songs. But he credits the creation of the album, "Whippoorwill," to his instructor, Scott Miller.
"He's extremely talented," Johnson said of Miller. "He devotes his time and energy to maintaining the history and teaching of old-time instruments that are influential to this area. Scott has an abundance of knowledge for this history of Ashland and how big of an impact it has in music."
In fact, Miller of Catlettsburg is an instructor at the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University and was a 2021 recipient of In These Mountains: Folk and Traditional Arts Master Artist fellowship from SouthArts, which helped enable the project.
“The fellowship allows me to follow through with my learning objective, which is to create a small project studio where I can record traditional musicians and other projects that will preserve and perpetuate the traditional music of our Big Sandy and Ohio River Valley region,” Miller said, noting he learned much about the studio recording process from Jim Wood of Tennessee Studios in Shelbyville, Tenn,
Miller also operates The Appalachian School of Music, where he teaches guitar, fiddle, old-time banjo, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, mandolin and baritone ukulele, as well as music theory. He also is director of music and worship at Christ Community Church in Huntington. He has performed on numerous recordings and at the Grand Ole Opry, Opryland USA, Silver Dollar City and the Nashville Symphony.
It's unusual for a music student to be ready to record, much less write, music after just three years of lessons and no other background in music. But Miller said Johnson was.
"Tyler is a great student and when he came to me, he didn't say, 'I think I'll try the banjo.' He said, 'I want to learn the banjo,'" Miller said. "He practices every day. He's really invested himself in it and really worked hard."
Johnson let Miller know he'd like to do a project with him, which is what "Whippoorwill" became.
Produced, arranged and recorded by Miller and mixed and mastered with the help of Jose Mendoza, musicians who perform on the recording, in addition to Johnson and Miller, are Scott Rucker, mandolin; Attila Dezso, viola; Lorinc Agoston Mohacsy, bass on "Cold Frosty Morning" and "Amazing Grace;" Aron Rostas, fiddles on "Amazing Grace" and descant violin on "Cold Frosty Morning;" Elijah Boone Miller, guitars and vocals on "Brooke’s Blues;" Jose Mendoza, electric bass on "Brooke’s Blues."
The album can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Physical copies are available as well.
Johnson said nearly everyone in his life has a part in making the album happen, down to Justin Grant, who created the cover font. But it was his wife, Brooke, who got him interested in traditional music.
"I wasn't big on it at first, but my wife was," he said. "After learning about the history of it and playing it, I really began to appreciate it."
Johnson's son, Lincoln, 3, was the inspiration to become a more rounded person. But his second child, Reign, who is one, dances to the music.
"Lincoln sings and Reign dances," he said. "The first time (Reign) heard it, he got into it, so I think it's more a part of him."
Miller said he enjoys having Johnson as a student.
"It's fun watching adults learn to play an instrurment and see the progress they make," he said, noting Johnson has consistently improved as a player because he works hard at it. "He also really loves the traditional music of our specific region."
