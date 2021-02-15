Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Freezing rain this evening changing over to snow showers overnight. Some icing possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening changing over to snow showers overnight. Some icing possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.