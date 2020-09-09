CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man led Kentucky State Police on a wild chase Saturday on U.S. 23, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to court records.
A state trooper was conducting traffic patrol near Catlettsburg when around 6:20 p.m. a Harley Davidson howled by, getting clocked at 90 mph, a criminal citation shows. The trooper hit the lights and the motorcyclist appeared to slow down to 55 mph, the posted speed limit, state police said.
Just as the motorcyclist appeared to stop, trooper said he kicked up his speed and the chase was on.
Another trooper joined the pursuit, which reached top speeds of 112 mph, the records noted.
After crossing into Lawrence County, the engine on the hog cut out, causing the motorcyclist to stop, records show.
The suspect, 34-year-old Matthew R. Fuller, resisted arrest, state police said.
Court records show Fuller appeared to be high on methamphetamine and sported fresh track marks. His speech was rapid and his body shook, both clues he may have loaded up on some crank before hitting the road, according to court records.
Troopers also noted Fuller wasn’t a wearing a helmet either, records show.
Fuller was booked Saturday night on charges first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-offense or greater DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest and two traffic offenses. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
Court records show Fuller has three prior DUI convictions dating back to 2014. Police said he was convicted twice in Knott County and once in Boyd County.
