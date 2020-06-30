ASHLAND A man was rushed to King’s Daughters Medical Center and then flown to Huntington Tuesday following a motorcycle accident in front of the Ashland Police Department.
It happened just after noon in the area of Greenup Avenue and 17th Street. City manager Mike Graese said he was walking past The Daily Independent offices when he saw a motorcycle traveling southbound on Greenup collide with a GMC Savanna turning from the northbound lane onto 17th Street.
“It was horrible, horrible,” Graese said. “I don't think he was wearing a helmet.”
The damage to the van appeared to show the impact occurred on the van’s passenger-side rear quarter panel and window.
Just at that moment, a group of nurses from King’s Daughters Medical Center were going to lunch when they saw the motorcyclist fly into the area and hit the pavement.
The nurses stopped their vehicles, hopped out and began stabilizing the man on the crosswalk while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance.
Once the man was loaded onto an ambulance and rushed to KDMC for an airlift to Huntington, city crews cleaned the pool of blood off the street.
Boyd County EMS, Ashland Fire and Ashland Police responded to the scene. The condition of the man is unknown at this time, but he appeared to be bloodied and in extreme pain.
(606) 326-2653 |