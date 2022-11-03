CATLETTSBURG The case of an Ashland man accused of attempting to sexually assault a nurse might be seeing some arguments come mid-December.
Jordan Toenses, 18, is facing charges of third-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy in connection with a June 13 incident at a local emergency room.
On Thursday, public defender Brian Hewlett told Judge John Vincent that he will be filing some motions to address some issues in the case.
Hewlett didn't go into details about how the nature of the issues, but Vincent appeared to be on the same page, stating he knew what the attorney was referencing.
Vincent set a pretrial hearing for Dec. 15, though it wasn't clear whether the issues would be argued at that time.