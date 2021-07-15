ASHLAND The West Virginia legend of Mothman has not only spread far and wide, it has crept into the music scene, inspiring bands to name themselves after the mythical creature of Point Pleasant.
Based in Manchester and Reading, England, a British Moth Man was formed in 2017 and released its first album, titled “Where the Dead Birds Go,” on March 19.
Steve Thompson, who plays bass and keyboards, said the band has a “diverse and varied compositional style,” pointing to bands Lambchop from Nashville and Sparklehorse from Richmond, Va., as influences.
Thompson said the band is aware of the Mothman legend, the band name isn’t related to the story.
“Regarding the band name, it actually arose from the three of us having a music session at the drummer’s house one night,” he said. “He lives out in the country. We’d had a few beers and headed out a across the fields trying to find out where a party was going on we could hear.
“Anyway, this guy appears out of the woods dressed all in white, far the worse for wear than us and trying to find his way back to his party. It was a full moon that night and it looked totally surreal. So there was our moth man and we wrote that song about that night.”
He said the band hasn’t performed in the United States, but hope to eventually. Other band members are Simon Findlay, vocals and acoustic guitar; Gary Boyling, drums and percussion; and Simon Cullen, acoustic and electric guitars
Mothman, spelled as one word, is the name of two bands in the United States.
Nathan Helton is the bassist and vocalist for the band from Austin, Texas.
“The urban legend of Mothman has always appealed to us because of the victim’s inability to look away once stricken with crippling fear,” Helton said. “I think that’s a perfect feeling to capture in a live performance; being unable to escape.”
The band played its first show together at South by Southwest in 2013, but have performed together since they were children.
Mothman is finishing up an album of all original material, which Helton said they plan to release this year. It will be on all streaming services. He said the release is unnamed so far. It’s the second album and fourth release by the band.
“This new record is without a doubt the best Mothman release and the best representation of our band,” he said, noting he and the lead guitarist wrote the guitars and the drummer spent two months writing the drums. “After playing each song at least once together, we tracked the record.” He calls it “controlled chaos.”
“If you’re a fan of any heavy music genre, there’s a going to be one or two in our discography that you’ll enjoy. Also, we’re extremely tight live."
Helton said he’s tried to get the band a gig at the Monthman Festival in Point Pleasant, but so far has had no luck.
Much closer to home is Mothband, a band based in the Portsmouth area that formed in 1990.
“We’re fans of the paranormal and we’re always chasing that stuff,” band member Todd Martin said, adding the band, who were attending Shawnee State University, enjoyed driving to the TNT area to hunt Mothman, which contributed to their choice of names.
“Although we are not from Point Pleasant, the community has been gracious to us,” Martin said. “We have performed every year except for 202 at their Mothman Fest. This year’s performance is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Mothman Hayride.”
Despite the intrigue the name might suggest, Martin said most of their music is rather mellow.
“Our music is varied. Our live shows are based on familiar cover songs from the genres of light classic rock, blues, folk and a little bit of old country,” he said. “Our original music that we still record is more of a light alternative rock sound. The downloads can be found on popular download sites.”
The band continues to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined most live entertainment.
“We performed 600 shows in the five years prior to COVID,” he said. “A few performances in 2020, and select shows (so far) at the Portsmouth Brewing Co., The Shawnee Lodge in Loveland, Ohio, and at the Point Pleasant Mothman Festival.” He said they continue to look for outdoor venues.
More about the band can be seen at its website: mothman.com.
(606) 326-2661 |