SUMMIT Boyd County’s school board voted to extend virtual-only classes through the entire first quarter of classes earlier this week, meaning in-person instruction won’t resume until November.
Some parents aren’t happy with the decision, according to Amy King, who fits that category.
King made a few signs to display her dismay on Thursday. The mom of a 14-year-old Boyd County student said about eight people appeared in front of the Boyd County Public Schools administration office to protest the decision.
King organized the gathering.
King’s son has an IEP (individualized education program). The special-needs freshman requires in-person structure, King said.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools remain virtual through Sept. 28. That would have been fine, according to King.
“That’s just six more weeks of his needs not being met,” she said.
The school system, according to Superintendent Bill Boblett, made the decision based on the “concern about continuity of instruction. We’re concerned if we come in, and then maybe having to close relatively quick. This is the best thing for our students.”
Boblett said he told King that he realizes this is a tough situation, but the school does have a plan in place entailing potential small-group instruction for special-needs students.
King is a utilization review nurse who works from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.
“I’m a single mom, and he’s supposed to be on Google Classroom through the day, while I’m at work,” King said. “He can’t just do it online. That doesn’t work for him because he won’t do it.”
King did manage to collect paper copies of work for her son, she said, but she still doesn’t grasp why the school elected to wait until November for in-person resumption.
Matt McHenry and Garrett Greene, two Fairview graduates who are friends of the King family, showed up to support King on Thursday.
“School is a time for socializing and it’s also time for education for children,” McHenry said.
“Some people don’t have access to WiFi,” added Greene.
King said several other parents have told her they agree with her, but they’re cautious to speak out because they’re afraid it will affect their students’ athletic status.
Boblett, though, said the majority of responses have been positive.
“I’ve had several messages from people saying thank you,” he said. “There have not been a whole lot of issues.”
