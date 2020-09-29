GREENUP Greenup County deputies responded to reports of a nearly unclothed child Sept. 24 wandering a trailer park looking for her mother, according to a criminal citation.
Deputies found the 5-year-old girl around 10 p.m. inside a trailer filled with cockroaches and animal feces, court records show.
The child told deputies she was hungry and scared, authorities noted. She said her mother had left with a friend and had not come back, according to the citation.
The child said after walking down the road in the dark by herself, she got scared and cried, records show.
After being on scene for about an hour and a half, the mother finally walked up to house, telling deputies she’d been at a gas station, according to the records.
Deputies said the gas station was closed.
CPS was called to the scene and the child was taken into care, records show. The mother was taken to jail, records show.
Brittney N. Stith, 31, of Lloyd, was charged in Greenup County District Court with first-degree wanton endangerment. She is being held at the county clink on $5,000 bond.
If convicted, Stith could face up to five years in a state penitentiary house.
