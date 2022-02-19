ASHLAND Two Ironton residents have appeared in a movie by a Columbus-based director.
Auretta Hensley, theater director at Aspire! Conservatory in Ashland, and her 17-year-old daughter, Annah, appeared in "A Story for Winter," which was released in November.
"I was the mom of the female lead character," Hensley said. "My daughter was her younger sister and my daughter."
She said both she and her daughter were in two or three scenes and had 20 or 25 lines.
"This was my first time in a movie, but my daughter has quite a following on TicTok with just her video clips, so she had a lot more experience with film than I have," Hensley said, noting she is more experienced at being on stage and interacting with others when going over lines. "There is a very big difference. With film, you couldn't get together with other people until the actual filming. That component just wasn't there, so I wasn't as confident in the rehearsal process."
She said her acting had to be much more subtle than she's used to.
The Christmas-themed movie was the third, full-length movie made by Nathan Weidner, a French and media production teacher at Canal Winchester High School in Franklin County, Ohio. Written in one week in 2009 and in the works for 12 years, the film tells the story of a small-town doctor trapped by a winter snow storm in a home that cares for disabled children, a story close to his heart.
Weidner had a daughter, Meah, born in 1988 with cerebral palsy. She was nonverbal, confined to a wheel chair and tube fed, he said.
"When we first learned of her condition, we were devastated and mourned for all the things that she would not be able to do," he said. "As the years passed, I realized she was a very happy little girl and enjoyed life to the fullest, and I realized she was perfectly fine with who she was, so I learned to accept her as she was. She would often smile and laugh about something, and I would wonder what was going on in that mind of hers. It was this that inspired the story, about a doctor who gets snowed into a home with a special needs child, and he tells her stories that she lives out in her mind like a typical child."
Seeing the project to competion has been an experience, Weidner said.
"I tried for years to get funding to make the movie 'properly,' but it never happened. I finally just decided to pick up my iPhone 12 and shoot it with some students from my school and numerous other volunteers on a shoestring budget, over a period of 15 days," he said. "It came together in a way that far exceeded my expectations. The fact that we now have it on Amazon leaves me speechless, and the response we are getting to the films message has been overwhelmingly positive. It has God’s fingerprints all over it, because there is no way I could have made this happen on my own."
Weidner said 54% of profits from the movie will go to actors and artists who worked on the film; the rest will go to a fund to help make the next movie.
"None of the money from this film will go directly to me or my family, because 'A Story For Winter' has always been solely about honoring the life of Meah," he said.
Hensley said being a part of the film was meaningful for her and her daughter.
"(We) are thrilled to have been a part of the production drawing attention to special needs children and their struggles and delights," she said.
Although it sounds sad, the movie is very family friendly and has humorous moments, Hensley said.
"There is obviously a touch of sadness in it, but really, it's how the people come together and help her on her journey," she said. "It's not a comedy. It is a drama with serious things going on, but also there's comedy in there, too."
Hensley said the movie stresses love, family and relationships. Although it's not considered a Christian movie, it contains Christian teaches, like caring for human kind.
Weidner said he would like to show the film to interested churches.
"I would call it is a spiritually uplifting film shot from a Christian worldview," he said. "The character of Cora does speak very candidly about God and Jesus. However, I feel the overall message of the film is universal -- that all lives have value, and everyone in this world has a purpose, regardless of their varying levels of ability."
(606) 326-2661 |