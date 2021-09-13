Bookings over the weekend were largely less than average. Big Sandy Regional continues to have the longest list with Boyd following behind.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Adam L. Clifton, 33, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Alisha Sizemore, 28, of Topmost, was lodged Friday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• James M. Matney, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Patrick T. Kelley, 26, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a probation violation.
• Cedric L. Pauldo, 51, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on flagrant non-support.
• George L. McGranahan, 60, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of marijuana, theft by unlawful taking all others under $500, no registration receipt and speeding 8 mph over the limit.
• Tiffany M. Taylor, 37, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on leaving the scene of accident-failure to refer aid or assistance, DUI, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Shane A. Morgan, 29, of Argillite, was lodged Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault of a peace officer-communicable body fluid, third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, menacing, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Big Sandy Regional
• Megan Howard, 26, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Christina K. Howard, 35, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance and seven additional traffic violations.
• William R. Evans, 52, of Warfield, was booked Friday on menacing and resisting arrest.
• Jamie R. Evans, 27, of Lovely, was lodged Friday on first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Kendra L. Preece, 44, of Lovely, was jailed Friday on serving bench warrant for court.
• Amos R. Evans, 45, of Lovely, was booked Friday on menacing.
• Brian D. Lowe, 51, of Lovely, was lodged Friday on contempt of court.
• Winfred S. Scott, 31, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Ralph J. Lykins, 59, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Howard J. Jones, 51, of Van Lear, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Robin Minix, 35, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Barry G. Stambaugh, 66, of Pikeville, was jailed Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Eric W. Picklesimer, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on second-degree criminal trespassing.
Carter County
• Joseph L. Elam, 34, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000, a probation violation and failure to appear.
• Sean M. Stevens, 25, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on resisting arrest and menacing.
• Regina Whisman, 40, of Clay, was lodged Sunday on two counts of operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, a single count of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and three traffic violations.
• Felicia Y. Elliot, 31, of Rush, was booked Sunday on three counts of failure to appear and three counts of probation violations.
Greenup County
• Victor J. Mullins, 44, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.