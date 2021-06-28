Teachers, principals and superintendents in northeastern Kentucky are largely paid below average for the state of Kentucky.
Taking into account the ability of larger metropolitan areas to create outliers and skew averages, when the median is taken into consideration, local schools still trend lower than the rest, but the disparity isn't as large.
The Kentucky Department of Education lists 171 public school districts in the state. County school districts make up 120 districts with 51 independent school districts scattered across the state.
The Daily Independent looked at available data from the Department of Education for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Data reveals the superintendents’ pay as reported by the district as well as district averages for teachers and principals. These numbers and rankings do not include private or charter schools.
SUPERINTENDENTS
On average, Kentucky school superintendents made $135,350 in 2020-21, up slightly from $133,941 in ’19-20. The highest-paid superintendents are in Fayette and Jefferson counties, both of whom make over $275,000 each school year. In 2020-21, five superintendents crossed the $200,000 threshold.
Russell Independent has the highest-paid educators in the area in all categories in 2020-21. The school district is above the state average in each category as well. This was not the case in 2019-20, but Superintendent Sean Horne received a $40,000 pay increase from the previous year. This raise brought Horne from the 80th highest-paid superintendent in the state at $130,000 to the 12th highest-paid at $170,000.
Russell Board of Education Chairman Judy Ledford said the raise was given because the board felt Horne was in his ninth year at the helm, and had completed his doctorate. Ledford credited Horne with much of Russell’s success and said he is a main reason the school meets its high standards of excellence. She added that the board wanted to pay him in line with similar school systems in the state.
“He’s above and beyond the average bear,” Ledford said, noting he is well-known around the state and people call to recruit him out of Russell. Ledford told The Daily Independent that the raise was given “a couple years ago,” and this is not the first school year Horne received the $170,000 amount. However, the numbers posted by the Kentucky Department of Education do not reflect the change until the past school year.
Carter County Superintendent Ronnie Dotson is a well-paid chief by state standards. He has been the highest-paid local superintendent since 2013. Dotson was the 50th highest in the state and top of the area in 2019-20 at $142,325. His rank dropped slightly, while his pay increased a small amount for the last school year. Last year, he drew in $143,749, making him the 52nd best-paid superintendent and second only to Horne when considering local districts.
Two other local superintendents rank above the state average. Lewis County Superintendent Jamie Weddington is 57th at $140.000. Weddington took a jump having previously been the second lowest-paid superintendent in the area and 149th in the state. Weddington's previous salary was $108,361, an increase of more than $31,000.
Ashland Independent Superintendent Sean Howard sneaked in just above the state average at $136,500 and 66th in 2020-21. Howard was a bit below last year's state average as the 76th highest-paid superintendent, making $131,000.
Elliott County Superintendent Debbie Stevens dropped from 62nd and above average at $138,417 in 2019-20 to 78th with a salary of $130,305 in 2020-21.
Rowan County's John Maxey held a steady salary of $130,000 over the two years, the 83rd best in 2019-20 and 80th in the following year.
The other districts in the area have paid below both the average and the mean for the state. Boyd County's Bill Boblett was paid $120,001 over this past school year making him the 116th ranked, up from $111,100 and 141st in 2019-20. Raceland-Worthington Superintendent Larry Coldiron was given a salary of $116,000, ranking 129, in 2020-21 a slight increase from $114,000 and 139.
Traysea Moresea, Greenup County's superintendent, was paid $112,500 both school years. This pay rate landed her at 137th in 2019-20 and 139th in 2020-21. Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher was paid $110,564 this year and sat at 145, the previous school year Fletcher was listed at 144 and a pay of $110,272.
Fairview Independent's Jackie Risden-Smith is the lowest paid in the area. Risden-Smith was paid $110,000 for 2020-21 year, the 148th of the state. This is an increase from $102,500, which had her sitting at 158 of 171 in the state in 2019-20.
The total shelled out to superintendents in the area was $1,414,119 in the last school year. The salary difference from the highest to lowest in the region for the past school year was $60,000. The area's average was approximately $128,556, which is roughly $6,794 below the state average.
PRINCIPALS
The state average for principals is $92,389 for the 2020-21 school year. Thirty-four of 167 reporting schools pay principals in its respective district above the state average. The best paid principals in the state are in Anchorage Independent ($129,264) and Jefferson County ($122,591). Twelve districts pay principals an average salary above $100,000.
Russell's principals raked in an average $94,512 in 2020-21, the 27th highest-paid group in Kentucky. Russell is the only district paying principals above the state average of $92,389. No other regional school district pays above the mean of approximately $84,000.
Ashland Independent pays the second most in the region at $81,492 and 107 of the 167 reported for the year. Boyd is the 120th-ranked paying an average of $79,619 to its building leaders. Greenup is just behind at 123rd and $79,445.
Lawrence, Lewis and Raceland-Worthington are all right in a row on the rankings. Lawrence is atop at 132 and a $78,481 average pay. Lewis County comes in at 133rd with an average of $78,451 heading to a principal. Raceland-Worthington rounds out the trio at 134th and $78,288.
Rowan County principals are making an average of $77,553 and are the 140th-ranked for principal pay. Carter County is near the bottom at 152 of the 167 reported averaging $75,396. The lowest-paid principals on average are in Fairview Independent and Elliott County. Fairview is next to lowest at 166 and $70,210. Elliott is the final of the 167 listed with an average of $64,444.
The difference from Russell at the top to Elliot is $30,068. The average pay for the area is $77,990, $14,399 below the state average.
Removing Russell's numbers in each category as an outlier makes the difference $17,048 and the average remains similar at $76,337, $16,051 below the state.
TEACHERS
Teachers in the state made an average of $54,548 this school year with the mean sitting at approximately $50,670. Twenty-seven districts paid above average in 2020-21, up from 17 in 2019-2020. No local school district’s average varied by more than $1,800 between the school years.
Russell is once again the highest-paying district and is the 10th most in the state, giving an average of $56,666 to its educators in 2020-21. Second best, on average, was Boyd County, ranking in 68th place paying $51,477. Rowan County paid an average of $50,889 and slides into 82nd in the state. Carter County is just above the mean at $50,713 and 84th best. Raceland-Worthington is the only other school that pays above the mean at $50,683 and pulls in the 85 highest average.
Ashland is the next best averaging $50,508 for those in the classroom, making it the 91st highest paying school district in the state.
After Ashland is Lewis County at 132, averaging $48,473 for teacher pay. Lawrence County is 136th and paid an average of $48,267 this year.
Greenup, Elliott and Fairview are among the lowest in the state and are the bottom three in the area. Greenup averages $46,914 and is 155 of 171 districts. Elliott County paid and average of $46,557, which is ranked 159th in Kentucky. Fairview is the lowest locally as the 162nd in the state, and averaged a pay of $46,063 for district teachers.
The area's average is approximately $49,746, which is $4,801 below the statewide number. The difference from Russell's high to Fairview's low is $10,603.
COMPARISON
Some districts rank in similar ways across the board — others have larger disparities from superintendent to principal to teacher. Russell has the highest difference in pay between the ranks, but is consistently above average in the area and state for all categories. Fairview has some of the lowest variability by job category, yet stays low on the totem pole across the board.
Horne's pay jump landed him $94,342 above the average Russell principal rate and $113,334 above the average teacher rate.
Carter County Superintendent Dotson is the second highest-paid superintendent while Carter principals are the third lowest paid in the area. Teachers come in fourth. Carter County principals average $24,683 more than district teachers. Only two other districts, Fairview and Elliott, have a smaller gap between the classroom and building administration.
The difference between Dotson and the rest is substantial. During the last school year, Dotson made $66,929 more than the average principal and $91,612 more than the average teacher.
Elliot County has a similar story as Superintendent Stevens makes $65,861 more than the county's average principal, the third-highest difference locally, while principals make $17,887 more than teachers, the lowest difference between principals and teachers in the area.
Lewis County has mid-ranked principal and teacher averages and the third highest superintendent pay. Weddington's recent raise placed the superintendent $91,527 above the district's average teacher.
Boyd, on the other hand, has higher ranking averages for its principals and teachers than Boblett ranks among superintendent pay. The differences between each pay grade is average for the area.
Ashland's superintendent and principals rank somewhat higher than its teachers, with principals making $31,751 more on average and Howard taking in $81,259 more than Ashland teachers during the school year.
Based on ranking the average differences, the most consistent districts across the three categories are Russell, Fairview, Boyd, Raceland-Worthington and Ashland. However, it is important to note that other districts’ drastic differences can change the look of rankings for other districts with less deviation in its numbers.
