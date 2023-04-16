RUSSELL Morning Pointe Senior Living campuses across the Southeast will celebrate Volunteer Week, recognized today through Saturday.
“Volunteers contribute so much to the social, spiritual and intellectual lives of our residents,” Amanda Baushke, Morning Pointe’s vice president of life enrichment, said. “Morning Pointe teams have been working hard over the last year to recruit and reinvite volunteers back into our buildings post-pandemic. We are excited to recognize our volunteers’ impact in a special way this week.”
Volunteers, who range from college students to retired health care workers, offer a wide variety of talents and programming at Morning Pointe communities.
“Volunteers are the unsung heroes at our assisted living and memory care campuses,” Greg A. Vital, Morning Pointe co-founder and president, said. “They give so much of their time and their love to make our residents’ lives richer and more engaged with their local community. We extend our unending gratitude for all they do.”