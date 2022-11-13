RUSSELL Morning Pointe of Russell and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Russell teamed up for this year's Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ashland's Central Park.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised $476 of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association and awareness of the disease and supports patients, families and caregivers. It was the second-highest total funds raised for the event.
Tina Winters, community relations director at The Lantern, organized the communities’ involvement. Team members sold T-shirts and placed donation boxes in the lobby at The Lantern, as well as the lobby of a local church. At the walk, several team members donned capes to show the heroism in fighting Alzheimer’s.
“I was excited to be able to build our team this year and gain as much community support as possible,” Winters said. “I worked very closely with the walk manager, Jessica Munoz, and she asked me early in the year if we had a resident and family that would like to be the ambassador for this year’s walk.”
Winters connected Munoz with Tippy Brown, a resident at The Lantern, and her family. In the ambassador role, Brown attended the Walk’s kickoff event, shared her story in a flier and came up on stage with a blue flower at the walk to represent those living with Alzheimer’s.
Greg Vital, Morning Pointe Senior Living co-founder and president, said, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is such an incredible and important event in aiding the work that the Alzheimer’s Association does to support those whose lives have been affected by this terrible disease.
Morning Pointe serves seniors, many of whom live with Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory loss, and it is our duty and honor to join the Alzheimer’s Association in the work of caring for this population of men and women who have given so much and deserve to continue to thrive and experience joy.”