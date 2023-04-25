MOREHEAD A single mother of two is making progress on the road to becoming an actress with a part in a movie which debuted on Lifetime on Friday.
Amanda Estrella, of Morehead, appeared in the movie "Secrets on Greek Row," which aired Friday on the Lifetime Channel; it is scheduled to air several times this week on the network and can be seen on streaming services such as Hulu.
Estrella, 29, plays Sam, a sorority sister and appears in about six scenes.
"It focuses on a college student who is head of the house," said Estrella, a California native. "She tries to clear her name after her boyfriend dies in a horrific, freak accident. She's getting set up and framed and we're trying to figure out who's doing it."
With a full-time job plus two children (Mia, 9, and Anthony, 6) to raise, Estrella was glad to land a role in a movie being filmed in Louisville.
"I met Vin Morreale, a casting director from Louisville, through one of my daughter's auditions," she said. "I sent him my profile."
More opportunities are likely to arise for Estrella and her daughter. Movie makers have been flocking to Kentucky since the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive program began.
Last year, Kentucky’s Cabinet for Economic Development secured 58 big productions, from feature-length films like “Wildcat” (directed by Ethan Hawke) to documentaries to TV programs to be shot all across the state, according to spectrumnews1.com.
The state was eligible for $75 million in tax incentives and gave $52.7 million back to production companies filming in the state. Additionally, the city of Louisville announced $65 million would be put into redeveloping the Louisville Gardens building into a major production studio.
Estrella will appear in another movie shot in Kentucky — "Muzzle," which stars Aaron Eckhart, Penelope Mitchell and Nick Searcy — and schedule to be released in May.
"I play a waitress," Estrella said. "It's not a speaking part, but it was really exciting."
Estrella's full-time job is at Homeland Inc., a facility that provides housing to the disabled.
With family, work and a career in acting for her and for her daughter, Estrella stays busy, but she's fine with that.
"Honestly, it's hard, but so exciting and fulfilling," she said. "It's fun because you get the opportunity to be someone or something that you've never gotten to be before."
