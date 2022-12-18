Morehead State University was well represented among the top scorers for research presentations given at the Kentucky Academy of Science’s 2022 Annual Meeting in November.
Twenty-four Morehead State University students placed among the top-tier of presenters by scientists who scored the presentations.
“These presentations made clear that Kentucky’s next generation of scientists are already making significant contributions to scientific research,” said Amanda Fuller, Executive Director of the Kentucky Academy of Science. “Giving students opportunities to conduct research and present their findings gives them guidance and encouragement to pursue even greater achievements in the world of science.”
More than 700 students and professional scientists from across the state attended the Annual Meeting, which was held Nov. 10-12 at Morehead State University. Panels of scientists who judged students’ research presentations designated top-tier presentations as “Thoroughbreds.”
Morehead State students who earned the “Thoroughbred” designation are:
• Mackenzie Neal and Hailey Rietz for a presentation on "Telomerase Activity Enhancement in Saccharomyces cerevisiae."
• Mara Stout for a presentation on "The Development of a Colorimetric Assay to Detect Uracil in Monomeric and Oligomeric DNA."
• Joshua Hicks and Eliana Eldridge for a presentation on "A Meta-Analysis of Collection Methods in Spider Ecological Research."
• C. Jolene Fairchild for a presentation on "Preliminary fungal palynology of the RA-3 Ash Zone from Paleolake Clarkia, Latah Fm., Idaho.”
• Taylor Horsfall, Alyssa Patel, and Laikin Tarlton for a presentation on "Preliminary High-latitude fungal palynology of coals and interseam rocks leading to the Miocene Climate Optium warming event, Victoria, Australia."
• June Lennex-Stone for a presentation on "Improving palynology processing in support of the FiaWW project."
• Maeve Tipton for a presentation on "Preliminary examination of Palynology across the K-Pg Boundary in the Jackson Purchase Region of Kentucky."
• Ollie VanderEspt, Christopher Marsh, Liberty Smallwood and Jeremyah Cabrera for a presentation on "Preliminary tropical fungal palynology of early-middle Miocene sediments from Northwestern Peru."
• Mollee Flannigan for a presentation on "RT-qPCR experiments show regulation by UmuDAb and DdrR of genes repressed after DNA damage in Acinetobacter baumannii. "
• Breno Pontes and Brannon Jones for a presentation on "CXBN-3: Toward An Improved Understanding of Diffuse Emission Produced by High-Redshift Active Galactic Nuclei."
• Timo Klausnitzer and Emily Bryant for a presentation on "Opiate-dopamine interaction during acute withdrawal from amphetamine in rats."
• Noah Cooley for a presentation on "Implementing Wolfram Mathematica into Kentucky High School Curriculum."
• Abigail Fagan for a presentation on "Assessing the Effectiveness of a Physics-Based Light Pollution Curriculum."
• Kelsey Heard for a presentation on "Measuring the Effect of Professional Development for Best Practices in Crafting Exam Questions."
• Josiah Kilburn for a presentation on "Investigating the Underappreciated Biodiversity of Solenopsis Thief Ants."
The Kentucky Academy of Science is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1914. Its mission is to catalyze scientific communication and collaboration that will improve research, education, and evidence-based public engagement within the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Morehead State University faculty, staff and students may become members of the Kentucky Academy of Science at no cost. For more info, go to www.kyscience.org.