RALEIGH, N.C. A new direction hasn’t stopped Morehead State’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music from returning to the international music community.
The front-leading members for the KCTM’s Mountain Music Ambassadors has made yet another debut at the international bluegrass music association. The event marks the first official outing for their new director after the retirement of Raymond McLain.
“I’m well aware how big the shoes are to fill, and I’m just honored to have the opportunity to work hard and to give back to the program that’s given me so much in my life and has given me the tools to be successful,” said Daxson Lewis, a 2016 MSU graduate.
His return to his alma mater and having studied under McLain, who had directed the KCTM for 12 years, has brought along a unique perspective.
“I’m seeing myself in (these students) and remembering what it felt like to be here,” said Lewis, a native from West Liberty. “It’s funny to see yourself in your students and them going through the same things. It’s really bizarre. It feels like everything has come full circle.”
He said he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to keep the momentum going.
A long-standing friendship with McLain has provided Lewis comfort in his transition into the role.
“I could never imagine a Kentucky Center for Traditional Music without Raymond. Those things were kind of synonymous,” he said. “He is so strongly associated with this and always will be. But I realized I had something to offer and I’m going to keep working at that.”
Lewis has already been fully welcomed by the ambassador band.
“I see a bright future coming from having him as our director,” said Tommy D. Cole, a junior traditional music major. “(Raymond and Daxson) both have very similar aspects about what they do so it wasn’t too much of an adjustment honestly.”
This was Cole’s second IBMA appearance.
“I wasn’t really too sure about the fact that I’d be able to rejoin the Ambassador band because there are so many great artists out there,” said Cole, a native from Mount Sterling. “I kind of lost hope in myself, but I put a lot of practice in, and I tried my best to get back up there, and I got there. It means a lot that they invited me to be a part of this band and travel with them again.”
First-timer Tom Lyngklip was ready to finally attend the international bluegrass hotspot.
“After three years of trying to get here, it’s really exciting. I’m just so happy to finally be here after trying so hard. It’s a dream come true,” said Lyngklip, a senior traditional music major.
Lewis himself had not attended the event since 2019.
“You have those people in your life where you see them and then don’t see them for six months, a year to two years and you just pick right back up where you left off,” said Lewis. “That’s what today’s felt like. I’ve seen so many of my friends and my colleagues and we just picked up right where we left off and it feels good to be back doing this pretty much like normal.”
He said the chance to jam out with livelong friends showcased the culture that bluegrass exudes.
“This community and this camaraderie and the connection that’s happening here at IBMA, particularly with our students, is what it’s all about,” said Lewis. “The sense of community here is very strong and has never left, it’s still right here.”