MOREHEAD A vicious cyberattack on Morehead State has forced IT to work nonstop for over a month.
MSU was the target of a cyberattack on the night of July 11 and has been rebuilding the entire system since the attack, but the system has been rebuilt to allow classes to start Monday, although with a limp.
“One of our technicians saw our systems just going a little bit crazy,” said Jay Morgan, president of MSU. “And, for lack of a better term, he just turned it off.”
The cybercriminals found a backdoor into MSU’s computer system and scrambled several files, causing the system to no longer work.
According to the office of the president, 21 people potentially had their data compromised. All who potentially had their data compromised will be informed directly.
“I would characterize this one as a very bad cyberattack, it was very disruptive,” said Morgan. “I would say once we discovered it, our staff did a phenomenal job under a lot of pressure.
“We turned all this information over to the FBI, just kind of a normal protocol with the FBI; they’ve been good to work with and they kind of coached us through how you might protect yourself further.”
The MSU IT department has been working day and night for more than a month to rebuild the system.
The attack occurred as MSU was in the process of upgrading Wi-Fi access points across campus. Wi-Fi outages were expected this summer but not across the entire campus all at once.
“They got Austin Peay University some time back,” Morgan said. “They got UT Chattanooga, they got us, and there were a handful of others.”
Cyberattacks can be very destructive, and no one is immune. By responding quickly, the university minimized the damage and prevented more data from being compromised.
“It’s weird to be back since I have online classes,” said Nik Groves, an MSU senior, “and a lot of students didn’t know what was going on or some still don’t know. It doesn’t exactly give me confidence in the school’s ability to keep us safe.”
“We’ve had to purchase all new servers. We’ve had to purchase new software. We’ve had to purchase new security controls,” Morgan said, “and we did all that so we could have a new system and hopefully step up our safeguards in general, but nobody is immune in the cybercriminal world.”
The Mymoreheadstate website was originally scheduled to be updated next year, and the university saw this as an opportunity to come back stronger and launch the update a year early.
MSU is offering all students and employees 12 months of identity theft protection insurance.
“We’re trying to prioritize the student labs where teaching is taking place around the areas that are very heavy computer oriented: computer science, convergent media, there’s two or three others in that box,” Morgan said.
Teaching stations should be up and running Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of the first week of the semester. By the end of the second week of classes, 90% of computers on campus should be up and running.
The FBI has instructed MSU on the correct steps to take to recover from a cyberattack.