MOREHEAD Morehead Sister Cities and Morehead Rotary Club have cooperated to digitalize an original watercolor painting by Changlian Li that was given to the City of Morehead by its Sister City, Yangshuo, China.
A Sister Cities representative brought the watercolor from China in September 2019 and presented it to the city on behalf of the Yangshuo County Government. The Morehead Rotary Club secured a District Rotary Grant to digitalize and print the original watercolor to display it as a mural for the community.
The rotary grant also included money to host a Symposium on Public Art in Rural Kentucky (SPARK). The symposium had to be rescheduled until school starts in the fall because of the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. The Morehead Rotary Club intends to use SPARK to motivate and educate community leaders, students, teachers and artists concerning public art in Rowan County.
St. Claire HealthCare has hosted the Yangshuo Mural on its Home Health Care Building and made available more spaces on the same building for student art to be featured later. That project also awaits the beginning of school in the fall.