ASHLAND Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan spoke on Monday to the Ashland Rotary, and shared some of his experiences on his own road to education.
Dr. Morgan was introduced to the Rotary by Tim Gibbs of the Ashland Alliance. Gibbs told the Rotary that since coming to Morehead, Dr. Morgan has focused on stabilizing enrollment and improving the university’s ranking, reputation and connecting the university with the entire region.
Fundraising to help supplement student scholarships is also something Dr. Morgan is known for, Gibbs said.
“He has been a mentor and a friend to many people in this room, especially me,” Gibbs said.
“Saturday at Homecoming we are unveiling a large statue of Ron Cartee right in the middle of campus,” Morgan joked after recognizing Cartee as an inexhaustible friend of the university.
“Actually it’s a big eagle,” Morgan clarified. “It will have a 12-foot wingspan and talons and be centered in the middle of our quad.”
Morgan said the statue is to commemorate Morehead State University students as the university look toward the future.
“As we get around the region and talk to people we want to make sure that people know what is going on at Morehead,” Dr. Morgan told the Rotary. “I’m very pro-education. I think we need a lot more of it, and it comes in all shapes and forms.”
Dr. Morgan said this was not only from a four-year standpoint, but that he was want to be very supportive of two-year programs, certification, trades and even K12. “I am a product of the power of education,” he said. “A little country kid from a small country high school.”
Dr. Morgan remembered all the mentorship and other support he received while working toward his degrees. That help is invaluable to students today as well, and he said that he wants Morehead to focus on supporting its students in every way possible.
“We serve the entire region,” he said. “And we have a lot of folks at the University that work extremely hard to make sure our students get a quality education.
“One of the things we are pushing forward is scholarships,” Dr. Morgan added. “We realized after some analysis that our students have about about a $2,500 gap between what they will get in Pell Dollars, Kees dollars in Kentucky, and hometown scholarship or what mom and dad might give them for graduation. We understand that, but we are the second lowest tuition in the state of Kentucky. We have held tuition low at MSU and have continued to do that. We have frozen graduate tuition for the last five years, and frozen housing.”
Morgan said the goal is to keep student costs as low as possible while still providing a quality education, and scholarship programs help to do that.
While keeping tuition costs down, Morehead is also experiencing growth, Dr. Morgan said.
“We graduated 60 to 70,000 students, and many more have walked through our doors and perhaps transferred elsewhere. What a wonderful 135 years it has been,” he said. “And we are looking forward to 135 more years of educating the region.”