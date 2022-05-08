MOREHEAD The Optimist Club of Morehead has announced the addition of Jared Stacy as the newest member of the club. Stacy was installed on May 3 during the club’s weekly lunch meeting.
A graduate of Rowan County Senior High School and Morehead State University, Stacy played played both baseball and golf in high school, followed by four years on the Eagle Golf Team at MSU. Stacy works as a financial adviser for Transamerica.
“We are looking forward to the contributions that Jared can make in our club, and we’re proud to have him as a member,” said Club President Bill Redwine. “But the most fortunate ones are the children of Rowan County who will benefit from their dedication, and that’s what optimism is all about.” Jared joins his dad, Randy, as a member of the Optimist Club.
The Optimist Club of Morehead supports the youth of Morehead and Rowan County with programs and service projects the club is involved in, include youth baseball, RCSHS Theatre, RCSHS Football, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Basketball, Golf and Speech.