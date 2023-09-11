MOREHEAD Shane Adkins was inducted into The Optimist Club of Morehead on Sept. 5 during the club’s weekly lunch meeting.
A graduate of Rowan County Senior High School, Adkins is employed at AppHarvest in Morehead.
“We are looking forward to the contributions that Shane can make in our club, and we’re proud to have him as a member,” Club President Bill Redwine said. “But the most fortunate ones are the children of Rowan County who will benefit from his dedication, and that’s what optimism is all about.”
Adkins joins his mother, Rhonda, as a member of the Morehead Optimist Club.
The Optimist Club of Morehead has been supporting the youth of Morehead and Rowan County for 60 years. Programs and service projects the club participates in include youth baseball, Rowan County High School theater, Rowan County High School football, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, golf and speech.