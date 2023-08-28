MOREHEAD Katie Gilliam, the newest member of the Optimist Club of Morehead, was installed on Aug. 22 during the club’s weekly lunch meeting.
A graduate of Rowan County Senior High School, Gilliam attends Morehead State University, where she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
“We are looking forward to the contributions that Katie can make in our club, and we’re proud to have her as a member,” Club President Bill Redwine said. “But the most fortunate ones are the children of Rowan County who will benefit from her dedication, and that’s what optimism is all about.”
Gilliam joins her mother, Jennifer Black, as a member of the Morehead Optimist Club.
The 60-year-old club supports the youth of Morehead and Rowan County with projects and service projects including youth baseball, RCSHS Theatre, RCSHS football, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, golf and speech.
For more information, call (606) 356-0666 or visit moreheadoptimist.com.