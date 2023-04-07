MOREHEAD When a creative science teacher developed a class project that involved the re-establishment of a wetlands area, the Morehead Optimist Club was happy to help.
Morehead Optimist Club President Bill Redwine read on social media that Rowan County Middle School Teacher Jennifer Pecco was working with her class to restore a wetlands area near the school, he contacted her to see if she could use some funding. Having some funds left from another project that would cover a portion of the project, the most immediate need was to purchase rubber boots for the students to wear when in the marshy area and not destroy their everyday shoes.
The Morehead Optimist Club Board approved a donation of $1,100 and presented a check to Pecco on April 4 at its weekly meeting.
The outdoor classroom project is a tremendous undertaking but with the assistance of Wetlands Biologist Tom Biebighauser, the students will learn surveying skills, biology, design skills and see the project develop from conceptual idea to reality, Pecco said.
“During COVID our students didn’t have the opportunity for close interaction,” she said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for them to work together closely and develop their teamwork.”
The project will include removal of cattails that have overtaken the area and the replanting of vegetation more natural to wetlands areas. The vegetation chosen will attract wildlife that will feed on mosquitoes and other insects to create a natural bug control with no chemicals.
“This type project is perfect for the Optimist Club to sponsor as it develops the minds of our students while creating an area that can be observed and enjoyed by everyone,” Optimist Club President Bill Redwine said.
