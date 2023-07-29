MOREHEAD In recognition of St. Claire HealthCare’s 60th anniversary, the Morehead Optimist Club has made a $10,000 charitable contribution that will be used in support of high-priority children focused programs throughout SCH’s 60th-anniversary celebration.
“The Morehead Optimist Club is honored to support the mission of St. Claire HealthCare and all of the good work that is done there by so many,” Bill Redwine, Optimist Club president, said.
With this partnership, “Camp Smile,” a day camp providing grieving children in the region with trained bereavement counselors, provides activities to those struggling with their feelings of grief and loss.
The club sponsored a Back to School Extravaganza recently, a free community event open to school-aged children in all the SCH service counties.
Children are often and scared when they must visit the Emergency Room for treatment, to The Optimist Club gift will provide them with a plush Teddy Bear to befriend, in hopes of lessening their anxiety and tension.
A portion of the gift will be used as a sponsorship of the 60th Anniversary Golf Outing to be Sept. 14 at Eagle Trace Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit Bath County Christian Social Services in rebuilding after their facility was lost to a fire.
